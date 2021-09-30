ISP Bloomington district locates out-of-state runaway at traffic stop

From the Indiana State Police Bloomington District:

On Wednesday afternoon, September 29th, Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (All Crimes Enforcement Section) Sergeant, Greg Day, conducted a traffic stop along SR 37, just north of Mitchell. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Chase Conn, age 18, of Paoli, Indiana. It was discovered that Conn had never obtained a driver’s license and had a driving status of suspended with a prior conviction.

A 17-year-old female was a passenger in the vehicle. When Sgt. Day conducted a check on her name, he discovered that she was a missing runaway from Carmi, Illinois. She had been reported as missing in June of 2021.

Conn was issued a summons for Operator Never Licensed and Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction. The female was taken into custody and eventually released to her legal guardians from Illinois.

Sgt. Day was assisted by Troopers Sam Gillespie and Cody Brown, along with Lawrence County Juvenile Probation.

