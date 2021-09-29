Breeding season for deer means greater risk of car collisions

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

White-tailed deer begin their breeding season, also called the rut, during October. During this time, deer (especially bucks) will be moving across roadways more frequently as they search for mates.

Staying aware and keeping the following information in mind can help motorists reduce their chances of becoming another deer-vehicle collision statistic:

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk.

Deer often travel in groups. If you see one deer, another is likely nearby.

Be especially careful in areas where you have seen deer before.

Use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic. Scan for deer’s illuminated eyes or dark silhouettes along the side of the road.

If you see a deer, slow your speed drastically, even if it’s far away.

Exercise extreme caution along wooded edges, on hills, and during blind turns.

Never swerve to avoid hitting a deer. Most serious crashes occur when drivers try to miss a deer and hit something else.

Featured photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources

