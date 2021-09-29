Miners bury North Daviess early for sixth straight win

It had been 12 wins a row for Linton over the Cougars of North Daviess. You have to go back to 2010’s infamous 73-33 loss at Elnora. Since their first meeting in 1971 Linton had won 41 of the 56 meeting, including 21-4 from 2000 on. The Cougars have turned things around under 4th year Coach Trent Fine with 4-0 starts in each 2019 and 2020, and coming in 4-1 this year. Linton, meanwhile, was off to their best start since 2016 at 6-0. Those hot starts for ND had not changed their outcomes in 2019 (a 48-14 loss) and in 2020 (a 50-14 loss). Would that be different in 2021 at The Roy?

That answer would come quickly as a 3 and out punt from Hunter Fine went straight up giving Linton their first crack from the Cougar 47. It took plays to strike gold and QB Hunter Gennicks hit WB Gabe Eslinger down the hashes behind defenders for a perfect pitch and catch at the 4 where Gabe strolled in for the first score of the night at 9:56. The PAT snap was high, thwarting Jose` Sevilla-Garcia’s first attempt, and Gennicks was swarmed over by Cougars.

It would be the start of a record setting night for Junior QB Hunter Gennicks as he would go on to throw 6 touchdowns on the night. For years the record has been locked at 5 TD passes, and held jointly by several Miner Quarterbacks. According to my records, Jarman Lannan did it twice- 1987 vs North Central; and 1988 against Owen Valley. Keith Cunningham did it in 2008 against Union. Austin Karaszia did it a total of 4 times, once in that 73-33 loss to North Daviess in 2010, but again in 2011. He also had 5 TD games against West Vigo in 2011, and Perry Central in 2012. Gennicks had also joined that club with 5 against Eastern Greene in 2020. On this night it was obvious he had thrown 5 again, but in the game itself there was an option play that saw Sr Drew Smith take the pitch and bulldog his way to pay dirt from 21 yards. Not having replay in the broadcast there wasn’t a way to check, but having access to it later, it is very clear that Hunter delayed the pitch to avoid a tackler, then flung the ball from the Cougar 21 forward at the last minute to Smith who caught it right on the 20. I looked for the official’s signal as they usually signify such things as forward or backward, but there was none. But I’ve had several confirmations from others that is was forward, which changes the stat to a forward pass, and thus making Hunter the sole holder of most passing touchdowns in a single game!

After another 3 and out, and another Fine punt that went straight up then bounced backed to the original line of scrimmage and a short field for Linton at the ND 37. Jaydan Miller, who was back in uniform after missing 3 games, busted a 14 yard run to convert a 3rd and 3, then Gennicks lofted a pass to the left corner of the end zone. Jr Logan Webb used his basketball skills to leap above the defender to make the catch from 16 yards out. Sevilla-Garcia split the uprights for the Miners 13th point at the 7:23 mark of quarter 1.

ND would have it biggest offensive play varsity wise on a run from Coltyn McNabb. A promising freshman in at QB in wildcat formation. He broke several tackles for a 15 yard gain and the Cougars initial first down of the game. They would reach their won 47 and face a 4th and 2, and Soph QB Brock Knepp’s pass for McNabb was tipped at the line by Smith and fell incomplete. This was the 3rd Linton possession, and all three started in Cougar Territory. Eslinger started with an 11 yards run to the 36, but the Cougar defense made back to back stops of Smith on the efforts of Jake Miley, Elijah Swartzentruber and Spencer Strong. Then it was Miley and McNabb combining to pull Eslinger down for a loss of 3 on a 4th and 5. ND, facing 3rd and 10, had a bust out 45 yard run on a shuffle pass from Knepp to Jr Austin Webster. However a hold call took that yardage away. Fine delivered a solid punt this time to the Miner 21 where Gennicks brought it back to the Miner 49, another drive starting at or better than midfield.

This time it took just 4 plays for pay dirt. Gennicks had hit Smith with a 6 yard screen to reach the 32, then is was a repeat of the earlier Eslinger TD play, but this time it went to Jaydan Miller for the score. Sevilla-Garcia’s PAT was good and Linton was up 20-0 just 36 seconds into the 2nd Quarter. Another improvement to the Miner game was kickoff net yardage. Jose’ Sevilla-Garcia, a freshman, consistently lofted the ball inside the 20 to the 15, averaging 39.8 each kick. This led to solid coverage and NK starting drives at an average of the 30-31 yard line, which is much better than the prior week vs. Boonville.

Things nearly got out of hand on the next Cougar possession facing a 3rd and 10 as Knepp scrambled to his left out of the pocket. His misfortune was in running into Miner LB Sr Gabe Eslinger, who wrapped Knepp up immediately and tried to drop the soph QB to the ground. Knepp tried to keep gaining yards, and Eslinger lifted him off his feet and drove him into the ground in front of the Cougar bench at the ND 28. Immediately a flag game out, as well as several Cougar coached and players with some pushing and shoving. I give credit to Linton co-captain Hunter Gennicks because I saw him rush into the ruckus, and in particular between the shoving and held his hands up that seemed to stop things from escalating. The Miner players did separate and head to the other side while Knepp was attended to. Knepp would walk off under his own power, but would spent the remainder of the game on the bench and table getting ice packs applied, but did not seem to be seriously injured. A personal foul was called that evidently did not please the Cougar coaches which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct flag dropped that essentially led to off-setting yardage. Somehow when all was said and done, ND had a 1stdown at their own 28. Smith and Miner LB Bracey Brenneman combined to drop new QB SR Hunter Fine (who moved to QB from WR), for a 4 yard loss. They got 10 back on a 10 yard completion to Logan Marner, but not enough to deter a punt.

Linton would move quickly from their own 42 with back to back pass plays gaining 18 yards. First to Logan Webb, then to Eli Poe. They converted a 4th and 1 when Gennicks ran for 10 to the Cougar 29. Gennicks fired a 29 yard TD pass to Poe on the next play nullified by an ineligible man downfield call. A few plays later from the 21 on a 2nd and 12, it was the option play I spoke of earlier to Smith who dance down the Miner sideline running over Cougars before lunging for the end zone. As mentioned, this is the play that shows Gennicks pitching forward to Smith which makes it officially a TD Pass. This time Sevilla-Garcia’s kick veered to the right and left the score 26-0 with 5:09 before the half.

Things got worse for ND when just seconds later Fine’s pass for Webster was picked by Drew Smith who returned it 7 yards to the ND 23. Gennicks lofted another pass to the corner of the end zone, and another jump ball catch this time by Sr Eli Poe put the Miners on the board again less than a minute gone from their prior score. The Pat was on mark by Sevilla-Garcia and a 33-0 result with still 4:11 in the half. ND could not move the ball on their next series losing 2 yards on a stop from Sr’s Cody Jackson and Jackson Fields, the a stop of Webster on a shuffle pass for -6 by soph Ty Boyd and Brenneman. Coach Fine rolled the dice with a fake punt from their own 32 facing 4th and 18, with his son drilling a pass across the middle to Webster. It looked to be a good play except Cody Jackson caught up ground and made a diving knock down of the pass just as it reached Webster.

Linton could not convert on that opportunity from the Cougar 32, but it started strong with a Gennicks scramble that reached the 17 but a questionable flag on what seemed a shoulder led solid hit from both players resulted in putting the Miners to the 38. 2 Incomplete passes left it 3rd and 15, but another Gennicks run of 11 set up 4th and 4 at the 27. This time ND’s Strong got Hunter down a yard short from the 1st down marker keeping the Miners out of the end zone. But they would get another chance soon enough. Boyd and Fields stopped ND running back Zo Jeffers for a loss of three; Jr DE Aiden Giles tipped a pass that resulted in a short gain for 3; then a delay penalty; and eventually led to a 4th and 7. ND elected to go for it, and Fine was hit by Jackson on a blitz and then Smith joined in for a 14 yard loss. With time running out, Gennicks could not get a pass off and took a sack at the 21 from a bunch of Cougars. He then his Sr WR Ayden Riggleman with a laser to the 7 yard line. Gennicks tried to stop the clock, but it ran out which once more kept the Miners off the board but still a 33-0 halftime lead.

Half time statistics were as expected. A 256 to 28 advantage in total yards for Linton. 15 of those Cougar yards on a run from McNabb, who ended the half sitting on the bench and without pads the 2nd half. It was Linton’s passing game that looked sharp with Gennicks 10 of 13 for 163 yards and 5 TDs. N.Daviess had -3 yards rushing, with 31 passing. Linton also had a 12 to 3 margin in 1st downs.

Linton took the 2nd half kick-off, and Gennicks passed 3 times, with the last being a shot to Eli Poe of 35 yards which he caught in stride at the ND 5. It started with an 11 yard strike to Riggleman, then a 12 yard catch and run to Poe. Sevilla-Garcia was true on the PAT and Linton was up 40-0 under a minute into the 3rd Quarter. ND was held in check on their 1st series with a punt that once more had a penalty nullify a good Gennicks punt return. One play later it was Gabe Eslinger’s turn to light up the Miner Faithful. Heading left to right Eslinger cut up the Cougar sideline, using a great downfield block from Jaydan Miller, taking 2 direct hits that somehow did not inch him out of bounds, and turning on the jets he rolled 58 yards to the cheers of the Miner South End zone Fans. Sevilla-Garcia hit his 5th of 6 actual PAT kicks and Linton led 47-0 with a running clock rolling at 7:39 in the 3rd.

A pass from Fine to Jr Elliott Park gave ND 15 yards to the Miner 46, the first appearance the Cougars made in Miner Territory to that point. It wouldn’t last long as Miller made a stop for negative yards, then Gennicks pummeled Jeffers for another yard loss followed by an offensive facemask pushed the ball back to the ND 37. I led to another punt from Fine that Riggleman muffed, but was recovered quickly by Miller at their own 33. From this point onward Linton had the backups on the field against mainly the ND first unit defense, and runs from Jesse Voigtschild, Thomas Edwards and Christian Shonk plus a facemask penalty still had the miners at their own 33 as the 4th quarter started. Jaydan Miller had not punted a ball in a game since week 1 against Sullivan, and got off a 54 yard boot that pinned the Cougars at the own 13 in a classic non- returnable Miller punt.

The Miners unloaded the bench on the defensive side which of course resulted in ND getting the bulk of their offensive total on the last series of the game. Swartzentruber had impressive runs of 28, 17 and 12 which made him the leading rusher for ND with 55 yards on 6 carries. However his 6th attempt from the Miner 8 saw him never really get the ball secured and it bounced forward out of his hands into a pile of players. It was soph John Pittman for Linton that handed the ball to the official to maintain the goose-egg on the scoreboard for the Cougars. From the Linton 12, there were carries from Freshman Tyson Walker and Eli Scott as well as Edwards as time ran out.

Here is a partial list of other players I saw hit the field: Juniors-Bradyn Cox, Thomas Edwards, Christian Shonk, Jaylen Dierdorf, Luke McDonald, & Matthew Hayden. Sophomores-Colten McKinnon, Cody Pigg, Ashton White, Easton Russell, Jesse Vallad, Michael Lantrip, Drake Fields, John Pittman & Blaine Kirkman. Freshmen- Hayden Feltner, Collin Webster, Devin Pavey, Eli Scott, Lucas Oakley, Tyson Walker, Zeke Brinson, Jesse Voigtschild, Cam Read & Eddie Caceres Oliver. It should be noted that several tackles on kickoff coverage had been logged by Shonk, Voigtschild, Pigg, White, and Edwards.

The Miners racked up 368 yards with the 2nd half almost totally running clock. Linton ran the ball 29 times for 149 yards led by 70 yards on 5 carries from Eslinger and a score, plus 69 yards on 11 carries from Gennicks. Miller added 13 from 2 while Smith just had 2 touches for -1. Hunter Gennicks passed 14 times for 11 completions and 203 yards with 6 TDs thrown. Six different Miners had catches led by Poe with 4 for 75 yards and 2 TDs, Smith 2 for 27 and a TD, 2 for 31 and a score for Miller, 2 for 26 and a score for Webb, 2 for 25 to Riggleman, and a 37 yard TD pass to Eslinger. 4 Miners had 100+ yards after catch.

Swartzentruber’s 55 yards rushing accounted for most of the team’s 65 yards rushing, and all came against youngsters. McNabb’s 15 yard run had been the team high until then. Zo Jeffers ran 13 times for 0 yards, Webster 1-8, Knepp 1-0 and Fine 1-(-13). Knepp was 2 of 8 passing for 16 yard before he was injured, Fine came in and was 8 of 17 for 41 yards with an interception. Over-all ND had 57 yards on 10 of 25 passing, and a total of 122 offense. Drew Boyd caught 4 of those for 15 yards, Webster 3 for 10, Logan Marner 2 for 17, and Elliot Park 1 for 15.

Gabe Eslinger once again led the Miners in tackles with 10, 2.5 for loss. Voigtschild had 5, 4 each from Breneman (1.5 TFL) Giles (0.5 TFL), Miller (TFL). Smith and Jackson combined on the only sack. Ty Boyd had 1.5 TFL. Kaulin Padgett defended 4 passes, Gennicks and Jackson 2 each, and Smith with an interception. John Pittman recovered a fumble. Standouts on the Cougar defense were Spencer Strong (7 TKL), 5 each from Elijah Swartzentruber (3 TFL), Jake Miley, Elliott Park (2.5 TFL), Austin Webster. Brock Kain added 4. Elliot Park and David Newby had QB sacks while Swartzentruber and Strong split a sack.

The Cougars fall to 4-2 and end their 4-game winning streak, and travel to face 1A 1-4 North Decatur. The Chargers won their first game of the year last week at 3A Rushville 28-7. Linton travels to North Knox in a much anticipated meeting with the 5-1 Warriors. NK has won 5 in a row since an opening week 35-6 loss to Sullivan. They Defeated 3A 1-3 Pike Central last week 41-20. The Warriors beat Boonville in week 4 27-26, while Linton beat the Pioneers in week 5 35-14. North Knox came to Linton in 2020 and left with a dominating 27-1 win.

Featured photo by Austin Gordon Photography

