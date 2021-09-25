Homecoming 2021: Linton vs North Daviess

The Linton Miners beat the North Daviess Cougars in their Homecoming football game against them, 47-0. During half-time, Linton’s Raybern and Overman were crowned Queen and Princess, respectively.

Some photo highlights of the evening include: (1.) The Homecoming Court, (2.) Cassi Goodman on the float for the Junior Class, (3.) Miners join the field for the National Anthem, (4.) Seniors Eli Poe and Jaydan Miller high-five at run-outs, (5.) Getting low with blockers, Jaydan Miller, (6.) Drew Smith reaches to score, and (7.) Miner pep block dress as construction workers to bulldoze the Cougars.

Featured photo is Morgan Rayburn (Queen) and Alex Overman (Princess) with their dates Austin Landis & Jacob Breedlove, respectively.

