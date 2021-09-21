Bloomington District names new Squad Leader

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the promotion of Trooper Shaun Rawlins to the rank of Sergeant to serve as a District Squad Leader for the Bloomington Post. Sgt. Rawlins earned this promotion through written testing and a competitive interview process.

Sgt. Shaun Rawlins. Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

Sgt. Rawlins graduated from Mooresville High School in 2002, and he went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Anderson University where he also played football. In 2007, he was selected to attend and graduated from the 68th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy located in Plainfield, IN. After graduation, he was assigned to the Putnamville Post working primarily in Hendricks County, and then in 2010 after district consolidations, he was transferred to the Indianapolis District where he worked the southwest zone. He has served the department as a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon for ten years along with being a Control Tactics Instructor, and a Field Training Officer.

As a Squad Leader, Sgt. Rawlins’s new responsibilities include supervising and evaluating a squad of troopers who patrol the Bloomington District. Lt. Bucher, Commander of the Bloomington District stated, “We welcome Sgt. Rawlins to the District, he truly represents the values of the Indiana State Police and I believe his experience and knowledge will be an asset in his new role.”

He and his wife Alicia live in Morgan County and have two children. Rawlins is active in his community by volunteering his time coaching local youth sports and also sits on the board of directors for his community’s youth football program.

