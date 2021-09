The Linton tennis team lost against Sullivan, 4-1. Some photo highlights from that Senior Night event include: (1.) Holden Nagy launched the ball back, (2.) Single’s #3, Justin Brown, on his toes in a hard battle, (3.) Ben Wade leads to keep the ball in play, (4.) Double’s Nathan Frady gets the ball over the net, and (5.) Senior Grant McGill gets low to score a point.

Featured photo is Devin Littlejohn recovering from a hit. All photo by Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...