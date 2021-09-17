Greene County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Michael Stanley arrested for OVWI

An off-duty Greene County Sheriff’s Department Deputy was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, which is also a Class C misdemeanor. Michael Sean Stanley, a 27-year old resident of Linton was arrested earlier this month with the investigation in the hands of the Indiana State Police now.

ARRESTED: Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Sean Stanley

Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed, and bond was paid.

As with other recent police officers in the area awaiting trial, a special prosecutor has been appointed, namely Stanley M. Levco. Also, as with another recent police officer arrested, Stanley has retained Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Samuel S. Shapiro, who is a former prosecutor himself with over forty years of law experience. If the case goes to trial, it will be heard in front of Judge Dena Martin, as well as a jury, which has been already demanded by the Defendant in the case. His first pre-trial conference is scheduled for the morning of November 9th, 2021.

The Lintonian has reached out to the Indiana State Police for further information, so this story will be updated when more information is available on the case.

