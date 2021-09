The Lady Miners won their 12th straight game this season so far, including over Eastern Greene in three sets. Some photo highlights of the win include. (1.) Senior Lillie Oliver lines up a shot to score, (2.) Audrey Warrick serves for the Lady Miners, (3.) Neely Brown sets up a pass, (4.) Sophie Hale tips the ball over the net to the T-Birds, and (5.) the team celebrates a point

Featured photo is Gentry Warrick returning the ball over the net. All photos taken by Austin Gordon Photography.

