In southern Indiana: Impaired husband calls impaired wife after accident, only for her to cause a second accident

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

In Posey County, Indiana, at approximately 8:24 p.m. last night, Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to was supposedly a three-vehicle crash on SR 165 approximately ½ mile north of I-64. When officers arrived, they discovered two of the three drivers involved were husband and wife and alcohol was a contributing factor in each of the two accidents.

Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed Donald Ricketts, age 56, of Poseyville, was driving his 2019 Nissan Frontier north on SR 165 when he drove left of center and struck the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer that was traveling south on SR 165. After the collision occurred, which was a short distance from Ricketts’ residence, Ricketts allegedly contacted his wife to pick him up at the crash site. Moments later, before police arrived, Cheral Ricketts, age 55, was driving her 2014 Nissan south on SR 165 when she collided into her husband’s vehicle, which was still in the roadway from the previous crash. Both Ricketts’ vehicles were totaled.

When officers arrived on scene, both Donald and Cheral Ricketts displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Cheral Ricketts was taken to Deaconess Gibson Hospital by Indiana State Police where a preliminary test revealed she had a BAC of .22%. She was later taken to the Posey County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.

ARRESTED: Cheral Ricketts, age 55, of Poseyville, Indiana

Donald Ricketts was also taken to Deaconess Gibson Hospital where a preliminary test revealed he had a BAC of .28%. He was admitted for a medical issue that is not life-threating.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This is an on-going investigation.

Investigating Officers: Sergeant Russ Werkmeister, Trooper Zack Fulton and Trooper Alex Vennekotter, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Posey County Sheriff’s Office

Like this: Like Loading...