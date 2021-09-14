Lady Miner Golf Wins SWIAC with three ‘ALL-SWAIC’ and one ‘Honorable Mention’ players, as well

The Lady Miner Golf won SWIAC with three ‘All-SWAIC’ and one ‘Honorable Mention’ players. Some photo highlights from the day’s events include: (1.) The individual winner and All-Conference player, Laney Lannan lines up her shot, (2) Gracie Habich watches as her ball goes towards the green, (3.) Millie Lynn, also a conference player drives towards the hole, (4.) Millie Lynn shown putting, and (5.) Gabbi Flath, the Honorable Mention drives for the Miners.



All-in-all, the Lady Miners came away with three All-Conference (All-SWIAC), including: Makenna O’Bryan, Laney Lannan, & Millie Lynn. Plus, one “Honorable Mention” Gabbi Flath.

Feature- Makenna Obryan, an all-Conference player hit to the green

