Surely on the naughty list this year, trio busted on multiple drug charges near Santa Claus, Indiana

Early this past Friday, as a result of a several month-long multi-agency drug investigation, Troopers Lytton & Giesler with the Jasper District’s All Crimes Policing Unit responded to a residence near Fulda to serve an arrest warrant for felony Dealing & Possessing Methamphetamine.
While at the residence, Aaron Crowder was found to be in possession of narcotics at the time he was taken into custody. Officers then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the property which led to the discovery of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia items.
Each suspect was taken into custody and incarcerated at the Spencer County Jail without incident.
Aaron Crowder:
- (Warrant): Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony.
- (Warrant): Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Maintaining Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Legend Drug X’2 2, Level 6
- Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor\
Jason Keller:
- (Kentucky – Warrant): Fleeing Police
- (Kentucky – Warrant): Theft By Unlawful Taking
- (Kentucky – Warrant): Criminal Mischief
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
- Dealing in Schedule 1 (Heroin), Felony 6
- Possession of Legend Drug X’4, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in Legend Drug X’s 4, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Dealing in Schedule Drug, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin), Misdemeanor
- Dealing in Marijuana, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule 2 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
Kandi Posey
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Legend Drug X’s 2, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Schedule I Drug (Heroin),
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
- Visiting a Common Nuisance, Misdemeanor
- Possession of Schedule 4 Drug, Misdemeanor
Assisting Agencies: Santa Claus Police Department & Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.
All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.