Greene County was awarded $200,000 earlier this year to help local businesses

From the Greene County Economic Development Corporation:

Businesses across Greene County impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for the latest federal grant funding through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). Greene County was awarded $200,000 earlier this year to help businesses who continue to feel the effects of the pandemic.

This is the third phase of OCRA’s COVID-19 Response Program. In April of 2020, OCRA began addressing the pandemic’s impact across Indiana. Last year, 112 grants were awarded to 96 communities, totaling more than $20.9 million. With this latest round of relief, 80 Indiana communities are receiving more than $18.6 million in grant funding. In Greene County, this relief funding is meant to assist businesses to remain operational and support remote work due to the impacts of COVID-19. Executive Director of Greene County Economic Development Corporation, Brianne Jerrels, says, “We’re always looking for funding and incentives to help assist our local small businesses. This is just the latest resource Greene County can use to help area small business owners in their recovery efforts following the pandemic.”

A committee of local leaders will oversee the application process. To obtain an application, visit insidegreenecounty.com, contact Greene County Economic Development Corporation at (812) 659-2109 or stop by the office located at 4513 W. St. Rd. 54 Bloomfield, IN 47424. Applications are due by 5 p.m. August 20th, 2021 and can be submitted in person, via mail or emailed to Ashley@insidegreenecounty.com Once applications are reviewed, the committee will be reaching out to grant recipients.

This COVID-19 Response Phase 3 funding is derived from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law in March of 2020.

Featured photo by Kaique Rocha from Pexels

