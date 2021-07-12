Ellington: Homeowners, businesses eligible for disaster relief

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington – District 62:

Severe weather and flooding swept across our area June 18th & 19th, and many suffered damage to their homes and businesses.

To help offset costs associated with this, the U.S. Small Business Administration on July 7th declared Greene and Monroe counties as disaster areas.

This declaration allows those affected by the flooding to apply for low-interest disaster loans to repair damage and assist in recovery. For businesses and residents affected by the disaster, the USSBA opened two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers on Friday, July 9th , located in Jefferson and Monroe counties for anyone wishing to file claims in-person.

Homeowners who live in a county where a disaster has been declared and have sustained damage to their primary residence as a result of these storms may also be eligible for a grant from the State Disaster Relief Fund. Grants of up to $10,000 may be available to assist with eligible expenses such as replacing a water heater, repairing a furnace, and tearing out drywall.

However, individuals must apply for a USSBA loan and be denied before they can submit an application for a grant from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via the Small Business Association’s secure website here.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by emailing or calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or (800) 877-8339 for those who are deaf of hard-of-hearing. Loan applications can also be downloaded here.



The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is September 7th, 2021, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is April 7th, 2022.

Featured photo by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels

