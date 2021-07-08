Investigation leads to meth dealing arrest — once again

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Wednesday, July 7th, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES, and ISP Drug Enforcement Detectives conducted an investigation in alleged methamphetamine dealing. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined that Kyle Lee, 29 years old of Salem, was on his way to Lawrence County to sell methamphetamine.

Undercover detectives observed Lee as a passenger in a vehicle along SR 60 West. The vehicle turned into a gas station without utilizing a turn signal. Indiana State Police ACES Trp. Caleb Garvin conducted a traffic stop. There were four occupants, including an infant child in the vehicle. Lee was sitting in the backseat, while Brandynn M. Sullivan, 35 years old of New Pekin, was a front-seat passenger.

Lawrence County Officer Michael Williams arrived and deployed his canine, Fleck, who gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed approximately ½ gram of methamphetamine where Sullivan was sitting. Also, officers located over 3 grams of methamphetamine in the backseat where Lee was sitting.

The Department of Child Services was contacted and took custody of the infant. Lee and Sullivan were incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail. Lee was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine Over 3 Grams (Level 4 Felony) and Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony). Sullivan was arrested for Neglect of a Dependent (Level 5 Felony) and Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony).

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...