To date, local Classic Cruisers Car Club has provided over $100,000 in donations

From the Classic Cruisers Car Club:

Classic Cruisers Car Club, founded in Linton, Indiana in 1993, is pleased to report that since 2007, the club’s car shows have raised and donated $115,450 to Riley Children’s Hospital and non-profit organizations in Greene County such as the Linton Civitan Clothe-A-Child Program, Bloomfield Family Life Center, and the Lyons Food Pantry. In 2020 alone, Cruisers donated $7,000 to organizations including a $2,000 donation to Riley Children’s Hospital and $500 to the Bloomfield Family Life Center.

The club currently has 40 members from Greene and surrounding counties. They have organized and hosted the Linton Freedom Festival Car Show for the last 29 years and the Bloomfield Apple Festival Car Show for the past 13 years. In 2007, one of the members inspired to the club to raise and donate funds to support Riley Children’s Hospital and other local charities. The club raises funds through participant registration fees, silent auctions of donated items and contributions at each of the car shows they host as well as collecting sponsorships from local businesses, organizations, and individuals.

Bob Evans, president of the club, is excited for this year’s Linton Freedom Festival Car Show, to be held on June 26, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Humphreys Park, because they have already secured 49 show sponsors. “This year is shaping up to be a great year for participants and charities we support. We didn’t know what to expect with the challenges we all faced last year, but we have had a great response so far and our members are excited for the show,” says Evans.

This year’s show’s awards will be presented at 2 p.m. and include Best of Show- 1999 and older, Best of Show- 2000 and newer, Mayor’s Choice, Chamber of Commerce, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior, Special Recognition, Club Participation and Top 50 awards. The show will also host Fish King’s food truck. Registration is $15 and is open to all years, makes and models of old favorites and modern muscle.

