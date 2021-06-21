Individual identified in Vigo County death investigation

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

It is a positive Identification. The Vigo County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual that was discovered in the body of water on June 19th, 2021, in southern Vigo County. The individual has been positively identified as:

Richard M. Patterson

Age 32

Terre Haute, Indiana

The family has been notified.

The Vigo County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be drowning.

The preliminary investigation by Putnamville State Police Post detectives indicates that in the late hours on June 12th, 2021, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disabled vehicle on Riley Road. Sheriff’s deputies discovered that the vehicle was stolen and that Richard M. Patterson, age 32, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was in possession of the vehicle. It was also discovered that Patterson was in possession of stolen articles from a nearby residence.

Deputies placed Patterson under arrest, handcuffing him and placing him in a patrol car. While deputies processed the crime scene, Patterson, still handcuffed, escaped from the patrol car. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department along with the assistance of Terre Haute Police K-9s conducted an extensive search and was unable to locate Patterson. On June 19, 2021, a local resident observed an object located in a body of water and immediately called 911. Emergency personnel then retrieved Patterson’s body from the water.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said there is no further information to release at this time.

The original story can be found here.

