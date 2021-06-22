Sullivan County Arrest Record – June 22nd, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for our Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 publication is as follows:
COX, JOSHUA TOBIAS, age 38, of PARIS, IL
Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender – same as 2030 but where def has a prior unrelated conviction under this section or chapter
Bond: $8,000 Cash Only
—
COX, TYLER JAY, age 29, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond: $500 Cash Only
—
RILEY, JOHN VICTOR, age 40, SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS – Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order
Bond: $500 Cash Only
—
ZIMMERMAN, LINDSAY RENE, age 34, of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Invasion of Privacy – violates TRO under 31-1-11.5-7(b)2 or 31-1-11.5-7(b)3 against abuse, harass or disturb the peace
Bond: $4,000 Cash Only
—
HUNTER, GAVIN MATTHEW, age 21, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT – Possession of Methamphetamine – This is the basic offense and for any amount below 5 grams.
Bond: $8,000 Cash Only
—
GOLISH, ANDY ROBERT, age 33, of SULLIVAN
Arrest Reason: WARRANT – DoC WARRANT
No Bond
—
LANTRIP, ABBIE JEAN, age 32 of CARLISLE
Arrest Reason: ON STREET – Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – first offense and no endangerment
Bond: $4,000 with 10% allowed
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.