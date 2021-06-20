Ongoing death investigation in Vigo County

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

In Vigo County on June 19th, 2021, Sheriff John Plasse of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police Putnamville District in reference to a death investigation of an unknown male subject that was discovered in a body of water in southern Vigo County.

An autopsy was performed at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. At this time, a positive identification is expected to be made later this week, as well as the release of other information related to the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police detectives Don Curtis and Michael Featherling, with the assistance of CSI Sgt Brandon Mullen of the Putnamville State Police Post. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and Vigo County Coroner’s Office are also assisting. The investigation is ongoing.

