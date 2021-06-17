CRISP Ride scheduled for June 26th, features 6 properties

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

A total of six Indiana state park properties will take part in the Charity Ride Indiana State Parks (CRISP) on June 26. Motorcycle riders can pick one of seven volunteer-led routes between Hardy Lake and Charlestown, Spring Mill, Versailles, Clifty Falls, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, or choose their own route.

Hardy Lake is having an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Versailles is having a 50/50 poker run just after the breakfast. Clifty Falls and Spring Mill state parks will have 10 percent off lunch specials at their restaurants for riders. Charlestown will have a vintage motorcycle skills challenge among other activities.

Cost of the ride is $40 per rider and $35 per passenger through June 21 and $42 per rider and $37 per passenger after that date. The price includes Hardy Lake’s breakfast buffet, the lunch discounts, and the poker run. The ride is sponsored by the Friends groups at each state park and proceeds will benefit park projects.

For more information on the routes and to register, see indianastateparksride.org.

Featured photo by Javier Aguilera from Pexels

