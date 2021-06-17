A 155-year-old doorknob stolen from the Tybee Island Lighthouse found in Greene County

A 155-year-old brass doorknob, which was stolen from the Tybee Island Lighthouse in Georgia, has been recovered from a man’s home in Greene County, Indiana by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Left: A photo of the door knob prior to the theft; Right: Still shot from surveillance video showing the man who allegedly stole the historic item.

Social media helped track down the man accused of pocketing the item from the observation deck door at the top of the tower into a pocket in his cargo shorts that he was wearing that day. Charges against the man are pending at this time, although Greene County officials would not release the name of the man, saying “We aren’t releasing the name since it will be up to Tybee Island PD to press charges.”

When The Lintonian reached out to the local Clerk’s Office in Tybee Island, Georgia, they redirected us to another office to file a public records request.

This story will be updated. In the meantime, anyone with additional information about the case may use the ‘Submit a Story’ button located on our website, as well.

