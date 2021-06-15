State agency awards $500K to domestic violence shelters; none in Greene County

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded a total of $500,000 to 28 domestic violence shelters in Indiana through the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) program. The funding will be used to provide emergency shelter to survivors of domestic violence and their dependents. The list of the 28 recipients is embedded below:

SSBG is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Supporting victim-serving organizations is foundational to our agency’s mission,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “These grants will better position Indiana’s domestic violence shelters to meet the needs of survivors across the state.”

Since the SSBG program was established in 1981, broad discretion has been given to states over the funding priorities. This year, the grants will be used to help offset the cost of certain operational expenses to include housing, food and other basic necessities.

In doing so, domestic violence shelters will have more flexibility and can potentially offer services in other areas, such as case management, legal advocacy and referral to other community resources, if needed.

“It’s important for families that are experiencing domestic violence to know that they have access to services and a safe environment,” said Kim Lambert, ICJI Victim Services Division Director. “We’re proud to come alongside dozens of organizations in Indiana that provide that frontline support.”

The award period for this grant is from July 1st, to December 31st, 2021, and the projects and funding amounts were approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees in June.

Featured photo by Anete Lusina from Pexels

