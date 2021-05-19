Evansville woman arrested for transporting children while impaired

At approximately 2:50PM in Vanderburgh County yesterday, Trooper Rafferty stopped the driver of a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for driving left of center on Stringtown Road near Olmstead Avenue. The vehicle also had expired registration. The driver was identified as Amy Baker, age 41, of Evansville.

During the traffic stop, Baker displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Baker was also transporting her 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter. The children were subsequently released to a family member. Baker was arrested after she refused to submit to a chemical test. She is currently being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Arrested and Charge:

Amy Baker, 41, Evansville, IN

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with Passengers less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 Felony

As of this morning, a mug photo is still not available

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

