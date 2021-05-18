Sullivan County Arrest Record – May 18th, 2021

The Sullivan County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department’s Arrest Report for Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 is as follows:

BUDD, RAY ALLEN, age 41, of TERRE HAUTE

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS Conversion – same as 1850 but property is motor vehicle w/intent to use it to assist in commission of a crime

Bond: $4,000 Cash Only

Dalton, Stephanie Lynn, age 56, of JASONVILLE

Arrest Reason: COURT ORDERED Indirect Contempt of Court – Can be used when offender refuses to allow a blood draw for an OWI as the result of a court order

Bond: $300.00 Cash Only

NASSER, DYLAN THOMAS, age 23, of CARBON

Arrest Reason: WARRANT Domestic Battery – offense committed in presence of child less than 16 yrs old 5611 0.00 Domestic Battery by Bodily Waste – Use when victim is pregnant.

Bond: $15,000 with 10% allowed

WRIGHT, KEVIN LEE, age 37, of SULLIVAN

Arrest Reason: WARRANTLESS Resisting Law Enforcement – def. knowingly or intentionally forcibly resists, obstructs, or interferes w/a law enforcement officer or person assisting the officer while the officer is lawfully executing duties

Bond: $4,000.00 Cash Only

Domestic Battery – same as 1189 but where def has prior conviction under this section or in any other jurisdiction for similar

Bond: $8,000 with 10% allowed

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

