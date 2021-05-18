Greene County Jail Log – May 18th, 2021

Shiv-Jhon Nichole Butt, age 34, of Lyons was arrested the manufacture / dealing of methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony charge, as well as a host of other drug-related charges, including: possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance. No bond.

Michael Lee Veatch, age 65, of Bloomfield was arrested for being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Greg Thomas Beckham, age 46, of Pendleton, Indiana was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, as well as operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Phillip Paul Osborn, age 36, of Linton began his sentence for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Osborn to six days in jail with one day of jail credit applied.

Ariel Demae Smith, age 21, of Evansville began her sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. Local attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.

Matthew Jordan Young, age 25, of Bloomfield was arrested for invasion of privacy. No bond.

Benjamin Cody Escobedo, age 27, of Bloomfield was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

William Wayne Lacer, age 41, of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer King for battery against a public safety official, intimidation, disarming a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement. Bond was set at $23,500 with ten percent allowed.

Gary Dale Deckard, age 62, of Bloomfield was booked on a warrant possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

