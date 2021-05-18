ISP: Orange County native promoted to Detective

Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

Indiana State Police Superintendent, Douglas Carter, announced that Jasper District Trooper Tyler Matthew has been promoted to the position of Detective at the Jasper Post. Matthew, a 5-year member of the Indiana State Police, was chosen for his new position based upon a competitive selection process that included written testing, oral interview, seniority, education, and past job performance.

Matthew, who is from Orleans, Indiana, graduated from Orleans High School in 2010 and then attended Indiana University Southeast. He then graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy in 2016, and was assigned to the Sellersburg District.

In 2021, Matthew transferred to the Jasper District, where he has served as a road trooper assigned to Orange County. Matthew is an Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist. Matthew will start in his new position on May, 17th, 2021. Detective Matthew and his family reside in Orange County.

Photo courtesy the Indiana State Police.

