Impaired driver arrested while transporting two small children in vehicle

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

Last night at approximately 8:53, Trooper Hurley stopped the driver of a 2002 Buick LeSabre for driving left of center on SR 64 near SR 57. The driver was identified as Megan Skidmore, age 33, of Princeton. Skidmore’s nine-year-old daughter and three-year-old son were also in the vehicle.

While talking to the driver, Trooper Hurley detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed two empty alcohol containers in the driver’s door. Skidmore displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Skidmore had a blood alcohol content of 0.22%.

She was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. Her two children were released to a family member.

Arrested and Charges:

Megan Skidmore, age 33, of Princeton

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with Passengers less than 18 years of age, Level 6 Felony

Open Alcohol Container Violation

Driving Left of Center

Arresting Officer: Trooper Tanner Hurley, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officer: Trooper Douglas Roberts, Indiana State Police

Assisting Agency: Indiana Conservation Officers

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...