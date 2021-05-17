USPTO: Updated inventor and entrepreneur resources webpage

From the United States Patent and Trademark Office:

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has recently released a newly redesigned inventor and entrepreneur resources webpage on the USPTO website. The webpage is easily accessible from their home page.

Along with a clean look and feel, the new content is easier to navigate as it moves the user through resources available to them at each step of the patent and trademark application process. Highlights include:

Pre-application resources: links to information on intellectual property (IP) basics, patent and trademark search tools, and how to get assistance with applications

Application resources: links to application systems and fee tables

Post-application resources: links to information on checking application status, responding to office actions, and utilizing petitions and appeals

Post-grant entrepreneur resources: links to assist startups and users interested in licensing or selling their IP

Information on protection against known patent and trademark scams

The USPTO has also updated the small business resources webpage to make the information and accompanying links more visually appealing and user-friendly.

This work is part of a continuous effort to refine the USPTO.gov website based on stakeholder feedback and usability best practices. You can send the web team feedback about these changes at OCCOfeedback@uspto.gov.

