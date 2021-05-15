Greene County Jail Log – May 15th, 2021

Gavin Williams Keith Arney, age 24, of Bloomington was arrested for domestic battery, criminal trespass, which are both Class A misdemeanors, as well as theft, a Level 6 felony. Attorney Dustin Norfolk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. Bond was set at $6,000 with ten percent allowed. Arney will face numerous pending drug-related charges in Lawrence and Monroe Counties, as well.
Ryan Jay Gilbert, age 30, of Jasonville was arrested by Indiana State Trooper Klun for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,500 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Michael Wade Myers, age 54, of Bloomfield was arrested by Indiana State Trooper Klun for possession of marijuana, operating with a controlled substance in the body, and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.
Darreus James Rainwater, age 25, with an address of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer King for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of a handgun, a Level 5 felony charge. Rainwater was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B and Class C misdemeanor, respectively. A Petition to Revoke was filed against the Defendant as it was believed he has violated a condition of his bond release of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia originally filed in July 2020.
Tyler Ernest Lee Eads, age 24, of Lyons was arrested for domestic battery and strangulation, a Class A misdemeanor and Level 6 felony, respectively. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels