Greene County Jail Log – May 15th, 2021

Darreus James Rainwater, age 25, with an address of Linton was arrested by Linton Officer King for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, as well as possession of a handgun, a Level 5 felony charge. Rainwater was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B and Class C misdemeanor, respectively. A Petition to Revoke was filed against the Defendant as it was believed he has violated a condition of his bond release of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia originally filed in July 2020.