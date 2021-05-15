Celebration Of Life – Merle M. Pigg, Jr.

On Sunday, May 16th, 2021, in the Girl Scout Cabin at Humphreys Park, there will be a celebration of life ceremony to celebrate the life of our friend, father, brother, and son Merle Pigg, Jr., according to Christi Mathis.

“For a Celebration Of Life for Merle M. Pigg, Jr. (November 23rd, 1971 – April12th, 2021), we would like to invite everyone who contributed to the funeral expenses, as well as anyone who knew him because Merle didn’t know a stranger. Hopefully, this will help some get a little closure and finally say goodbye. Please feel free to bring any photos, as well,” Christi reminds friends.

