Linton couldn’t comeback after a seven-run inning by Barr-Reeve, loses 10-9

Linton tried their best, but could not come back after a seven-run inning by Barr-Reeve, losing the game 10-9. Some photo highlights of the game include (1.) Trey Goodman returning a ball to the mound, (2.) Nathan Frady pitching in the first inning for the Miners, (3.) After a bunt by Barr-Reeve, Jaydan Miller chases the ball for an out, (4.) Jamison Fields gets on the base for the Miners, and (5.) Gabe Eslinger with a great cut on the ball.

Featured photo is Ty Boyd on the mound. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

