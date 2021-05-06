Indiana State Police Master Trooper Chip McKee retires after 25 years of service

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Chip McKee is set to retire after 25 successful years with the Indiana State Police.

McKee set to retire after 25 years with the Indiana State Police. Photo courtesy ISP

McKee is a Plymouth, Indiana, native and a 1978 graduate of Plymouth High School. He continued his education at Indiana State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology in 1982. After his graduation from Indiana State University, McKee enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1979-1993, being stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Mainz, Germany.

Following his service in the military, McKee was selected to attend the 53rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy which he completed in December of 1995. Upon his graduation, Master Trooper Mckee was initially assigned to the Lowell District, working Zone 2 which was Laporte and Porter Counties. He also did a temporary assignment to the Indiana Gaming Commision and was assigned to a casino.

In 2006, Master Trooper McKee transferred to the Terre Haute Post, working road patrols in Vigo County. From 2011-2015, McKee served on the Motor Patrol (motorcycle) squad performing extra traffic patrols and ceremonial duties. In 2015 he left the Motor Patrol and returned to normal road duty in Vigo County.

During his career, Master Trooper McKee has served as a Field Training Officer and was a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon and Emergency Ordinance Reconnaissance. He was also a background investigator and a recipient of a Combat Action Badge.

In retirement, McKee plans to spend more time with his wife, Susan, and his friends. Master Trooper McKee intends to travel, ride his motorcycle, and attend car shows.

The Indiana State Police and Indiana citizens want to thank Master Trooper Chip McKee for his selfless and dedicated service over the last 25 years.

