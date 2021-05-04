Planned power outage in early morning hours on May 6th

The City of Linton Electric Department will have a scheduled power outage on Thursday, May 6th at midnight, and it is planned that the outage will last until later Thursday morning — around 3AM – 4AM.

Below is a City-provided map of the affected areas:

The City noted that this outage will not affect the same customers from the April outage. They also included that, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding as the city continues to make necessary improvements to our electric grid.”

Featured photo – file photo, Linton’s 5th St NW Substation

