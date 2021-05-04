ISP: Wanted fugitive apprehended in nearby Owen County

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Monday evening, Troopers with the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Police Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section (A.C.E.S.) were investigating the whereabouts of Andrew J. Bradley, 44 years old of Bloomington. Bradley was wanted on several upper-level felony warrants out of multiple counties. Utilizing numerous investigative strategies, troopers were able to determine that Bradley was at a rural farm on Smith Road in Owen County.

K-9 Loki looks towards officers

Sergeant Greg Day along with Troopers Taylor Lowry, Wyatt Phillips, and Richard Klun, and his K-9 Loki enlisted the help of Owen County Sheriff Deputies Michael Browning and Ryan Combs. In addition, due to the residence being located down an extremely long gravel driveway and surrounded by open fields and woods, the ISP Aviation Section was requested to assist and the use of an ISP helicopter was proved effective in the apprehension.

At approximately 7:30 pm, Officers began to pull into the driveway. Bradley immediately fled on foot, behind the house, and through the fields, while officers were still a long distance down the driveway. The ISP helicopter was able to keep a visual on Bradley, who continued to try and elude capture; however, as the aviation troopers directed the ground troopers to the correct location, Bradley stopped running and surrendered. He was taken into custody without any further incident.

Andrew Bradley was arrested and incarcerated at the Owen County Jail for the following offenses:

Failure to Appear on Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony (Monroe County)

Failure to Appear on Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams, Level 3 Felony (Monroe County)

Armed Robbery, Level 3 Felony (Monroe County)

Criminal Recklessness with Firearm Shooting Into a Building, Level 3 Felony (Monroe County)

Auto Theft, Level 6 Felony (Monroe County)

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony (Putnam County)

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams, Level 3 Felony (Putnam County)

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor (Putnam County)

Resisting Law Enforcement by Fleeing in a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony (Owen County)

New Charge of Resisting Law Enforcement by Fleeing on Foot, Class A Misdemeanor

Sgt. Day applauded the hard work, cooperation, and quality investigation skills by all officers and departments involved. “Excellent teamwork, seamless cooperation between departments, and thorough planning resulted in a dangerous individual being arrested without a major incident. The citizens can rest easier knowing Mr. Bradley is in custody.”

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

