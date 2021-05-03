Veterans-only writing workshops to be held at Turkey Run State Park

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

A series of veterans-only writing workshops collectively called “Writing in Peace” is being held at Turkey Run State Park in partnership with The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library (KVML).



The workshops are led by award-winning writer Bonnie Maurer at Turkey Run Inn every month through October. The workshops are free and can host up to 20 veterans per month. Attendees will need to provide their own transportation and food.



This program is open only to military veterans. Sign up by emailing info@vonnegutlibrary.org, indicating which date/dates you would like to attend. Dates and more-detailed information is at vonnegutlibrary.org/arts-in-the-park-veterans-workshop.



Author Kurt Vonnegut was the cousin of Richard Lieber, who is recognized as the father of the Indiana State Parks system. Participants will learn about the state parks and write creatively in a natural setting.



KVML is interested in helping veterans move on from their military experience to discover what future career or creative experience will help, as Vonnegut would say, “… make your soul grow.”



Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.



Turkey Run State Park (on.IN.gov/turkeyrun) is at 8121 East Park Rd. Marshall, Indiana, which is approximately 70 miles or a little less than 1.5 hour drive from Linton.

Featured photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

