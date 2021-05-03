NWS: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 1AM

From the National Weather Service:

Earlier this evening, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Greene County and other nearby counties, and it will remain in effect until 1AM on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Note that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch does not necessarily mean that severe weather is actually occurring, only that conditions present a more than credible risk for thunderstorms producing severe weather that will affect portions of the watch area.

Featured photo by Johannes Plenio from Pexels

