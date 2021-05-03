Multi-agency effort leads to meth dealing arrests in Lawrence County

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Sunday night, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) conducted a traffic stop in Lawrence County that resulted in the arrest of a male and female for dealing methamphetamine. The investigation began when the Bloomington Police Department narcotics detectives received information that Dustin R. Dalton, 34 years old of Bloomington, was involved with dealing methamphetamine in Monroe and surrounding counties. The investigation revealed that Dalton was allegedly on his way to Monroe County with a large amount of methamphetamine.

A coordinated effort was put into place and around 9:30 pm when Trooper Caleb Garvin and Lawrence County Officer Michael Williams observed a Camaro occupied by Dalton westbound on SR 60 East, near Thralls Road. The officers conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation and discovered that a female, Spring Delano, 29 years old of Bloomington, was driving the vehicle with Dalton and a young infant in the vehicle as passengers.

During the traffic stop, Officer Williams deployed his canine, Flek, who gave a positive alert on the Camaro and a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed Dalton and Delano were in possession of approximately 88 grams of methamphetamine and less than 5 grams of Fentanyl. Also, an AR-15 .223 rifle was discovered in the Camaro.

Assisting at the traffic stop were ISP Sergeant Greg Day and Trp. Sam Gillespie. In addition to Bloomington detectives, Trp. Bill Lux, Trp. Michael Tummers, and LCPD Officer Whitney Daughtery all assisted. The Department of Child Services responded and removed the infant ensuring a safe environment.

Both Dalton and Delano were arrested for the following offenses:

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams, Level 3 Felony

Dealing Narcotic Drug with a Firearm, Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Narcotic Drug with a Firearm, Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent, Level 5 Felony

Anyone with illegal drug activity information is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, or the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

