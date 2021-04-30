High School Track at Keith Jones Invitational in Clay City

Earlier today, both Linton’s Boys’ and Girls’ track literally ran away with a win at the Keith Jones Invitational in Clay City. Some photo highlights from the event include: (1.) Haley Rose tied for second-place with another Miner; (2.) Tied second-place with Rose, Syndey Jerrells jumps over the high jump pole; (3.) Drew Smith finished second in discus with a throw of 136 feet and 11 inches; (4.) Sophie Hale lead the way in the 100-meter hurdles for the Miners; and, (5.) With a jump of 5 feet and 8 inches, Kaulin Padgett won the high jump.

Featured photo is Linton-Stockton’s Gabe Eslinger, who won the 100-meter dash by 0.05 of a second.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography. These and other high-resolution files and prints are available for purchase online at Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...