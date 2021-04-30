Greene County Jail Log – April 30th, 2021

Reba Ann Robinson, age 71, of Sullivan began her sentence for operating a vehicle with an A.C.E. of 0.15 or more. Attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense. Under a plea agreement, Judge Dena Martin sentenced the 72-year old to jailtime of 60 days in jail with 56 days suspended.
Robert Junior Padgett, III, age 27, of Linton was arrested by Linton’s Chief of Police Paul Clark for theft, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
Darreus James Rainwater, age 25, of Linton was arrested for possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement, a Class B misdemeanor and Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,500 with ten percent allowed.
Jetsable Mendoza, age 21, of Indianapolis was booked on a warrant for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Paul Douglas Norvel, Jr., age 48, of Pascagoula, Mississippi began his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Dena Martin sentenced the once Mississippi resident, who now has a Bloomington address listed, to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended and 3 days of jail credit applied.
Phillip Dean Magness, Jr., age 35, and listed as homeless, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle, both Level 6 felonies. No bond. Magness also faces an active warrant out of Monroe County.
Brandon Gregory Kinsey, age 35 and listed as homeless, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which equates to two Level 6 felony charges and two Class C misdemeanors, respectively. No bond.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels