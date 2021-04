In celebration of Community Appreciation Day, Linton-Stockton’s Fourth Grade classrooms took to the City Park earlier today to spruce up the flower beds, pull some weeds, re-mulch areas, and then enjoy some sunshine on the swings, slides, and playground equipment afterward.

Below, Mrs. Goodman’s classroom works on a large flowerbed on the east side of Humphreys Park.

Fourth Grade students worked on flower beds in Humphreys Park as part of Community Appreciation Day

Mrs. Goodman’s Fourth Grade Class works on a flower bed on the east side of the City Park this morning

Like this: Like Loading...