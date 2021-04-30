Linton-Stockton’s First Graders show appreciation at Glenburn Nursing Home today

In celebration of Community Appreciation Day, Linton-Stockton’s First Grade classrooms took to Glenburn Nursing Home to spread some cheer by decorating the nursing facilities sidewalks with colorful, playful drawings and some kind words, as well.

As one teacher said earlier, “A little bit of chalk goes a long way!” And that is very true — both literally and more profoundly in spreading some happiness, cheerfulness, and appreciation for Community Appreciation Day too.

Below, the first grade classrooms work up and down the sidewalks in front of the nursing home facility drawing and leaving messages, such as “Thank you!”

Like this: Like Loading...