ISP: Suspicious vehicle leads to two arrests in Eastern Greene yesterday

On Thursday, April 22nd, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., Senior Trooper Richard Klun responded to a church parking lot in Owensburg about a suspicious vehicle. Upon arriving at the call, S/Trp. Klun located a silver Ford Taurus matching the description parked at the church with two subjects sitting in the vehicle. Klun identified the two men as Phillip D. Magness Jr., 35 years old from Bedford, and Brandon G. Kinsey, 35 years old from Spencer.

The inquiry quickly turned into a criminal investigation when S/Trp. Klun noticed alleged signs of drug use among the two subjects along with Magness Jr. having an active warrant from Monroe County. S/Trp. Klun and his K-9 partner Loki continued the investigation and found suspected Methamphetamine, Hypodermic Syringes, and other Drug Paraphernalia in both men’s possession. Magness Jr. was transported to Greene County Jail while Kinsey was taken to Monroe County Hospital and then to the Greene County Jail. Their charges are listed below:

Brandon G. Kinsey

Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Hypodermic Needle, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance, Class C Misdemeanor

Phillip D. Magness Jr.

Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Hypodermic Needle, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Senior Trooper Klun and Loki were assisted by Probationary Trooper Curtis Wilder and Greene County Sheriff Deputy Harvey Holt.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal drug activity is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, all calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

