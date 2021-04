Both Linton teams finished 2nd behind South Knox at the Linton Invitational. Some photo highlights of the event include: (1.) Kaulin Padgett jumping long for the Miners, (2.) Joe Palmer running the last leg of the 4×8, (3.) Chloe Wiesman around the last curve in the 4×8, and (4.) Jonathan Hayden running some blasting times in the one-mile and two-mile.

 Featured photo is Peyton Smith, who ran strong for the Miners at the event.

Like this: Like Loading...