From the City of Linton:

The City of Linton’s Electric Department will have a scheduled power outage on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. The outage is scheduled to begin at 12:00 a.m. and last approximately 4-5 hours.

Below is a map of the affected areas the City of Linton published:

Planned electrical outage map of the City of Linton. Courtesy The City of Linton

The City of Linton wants to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and say, “We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as the city continues to make necessary improvements to our electric grid.”

Featured photo by Pok Rie from Pexels

