IU congratulates Lee Hamilton on his 90th birthday

From Indiana University – Bloomington:

Indiana University is congratulating one of the nation’s most illustrious and distinguished statesmen and highly accomplished public servants, former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton, on his 90th birthday today.

Former U.S. Rep. Lee H. Hamilton speaks during an announcement naming the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies in 2018. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

“Congressman Hamilton is, quite simply, one of this country’s most outstanding statesmen and public servants, one of its most sought-after voices on foreign affairs and economic policy, and one of its greatest internationalists,” IU President Michael A. McRobbie said. “His accomplishments are legendary, as is his work, which he has continued well after his retirement from Congress, to serve as a leading advocate for bipartisanship and effective governance.

“It has a truly been an honor to have him on the faculty at Indiana University and as the co-namesake of the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. His service to the school has provided our students and faculty with wonderful opportunities to interact with and to learn from one of the foremost experts on international relations and a leader with unparalleled expertise in a wide array of policy areas.”

“On behalf of all of us at Indiana University, I want to express our deepest appreciation to Congressman Hamilton, one of Indiana’s greatest citizens, for his exemplary and extraordinary public service, for his distinguished contributions to our state and its flagship university, and for being a model statesman for future generations to emulate.”

Hamilton served in U.S. House of Representatives from 1965 to 1999; his chairmanships included the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Joint Economic Committee, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Committee on Ethics and Select Committee to Investigate Covert Arms Transactions with Iran.

A leading figure on foreign policy, intelligence and national security, Hamilton served as vice chairman of the 9/11 Commission and co-chairman of the bipartisan Iraq Study Group. In 2015, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Hamilton founded the Center on Representative Government at IU in 1999 and is a professor of practice in the IU Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. In 2013, he and former U.S. Sen. Richard G. Lugar joined the IU School of Global and International Studies as distinguished scholars and professors of practice. The school was named in honor of Hamilton and Lugar in 2018.

Last year’s America’s Role in the World conference at the Hamilton Lugar School paid tribute to Hamilton’s career and legacy. See the full tribute video, as well as messages from luminaries wishing him a happy 90th birthday.

