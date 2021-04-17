Ellington: Indiana is investing in internet infrastructure

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

“Expanding broadband in Indiana, especially to unserved and underserved communities, is a priority, State Representative Jeff Ellington recently said. “Access to reliable and affordable internet is key to many aspects of our daily lives, whether you are a parent, student, employee or business owner. And the global pandemic only underscored the need for our homes, schools and businesses to be connected.”

To help close the digital divide, Ellington pointed out that the budget plan includes $250 million in rural broadband expansion grants, which would be offered to providers and used to strengthen access to reliable and affordable internet service. This is a wise allocation of state funding, he said, with a return of between $3 and $4 for every dollar invested in broadband access, as it can spur job creation and economic growth.

Ellington also added that House legislation would also bolster the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, and prioritize the needs of schools, health clinics, K-12 students and families in our rural communities.

These investments will help connect Hoosiers to more opportunities and resources in order to succeed in a modern world, especially as we continue to overcome disruptions caused by COVID-19.

Like this: Like Loading...