Lady Miners win Warrior Invitational, Boys fall to Sullivan and South Knox

The Lady Miners won at the Warrior Invitational, while the Miner Boys fell to Sullivan and South Knox. Some photo highlights include: (1.) Haley Rose winning the high jump at 4′ 10″, (2.) Kaulin Padgett jumping long jump for the Miners, (3.) Winning the discus event, Vanessa Shafford had a 119’7″ throw, (4.) Teammates Haley Rose and Sofie Hale start the 100m hurdles stride for stride, (5.) Gabe Eslinger in the 200m dash, (6.) Jonathon Hayden leads the mile the whole race, finishing first in the one-mile and two-mile.

Featured photo is Freshman Sophie Hale running the 100-meters. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

