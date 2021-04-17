Parke County Booster Club Treasurer arrested for theft

From the Indiana State Police:

In January of 2021, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Brian Maudlin of the Putnamville State Police Post, began an investigation into the former treasurer for the Parke Heritage Booster Club. During his investigation it was discovered the treasurer allegedly deprived the Parke Heritage Booster Club of over $9,000.

Patricia K. Hanks, age 46, of Rockville, Indiana, was the treasurer for the booster club from August 2018 through February 2021. During her duties as the treasurer, she allegedly was not depositing funds into the bank accounts to benefit in self-gain.

After reviewing the investigation, the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Hanks. She was arrested this afternoon without incident and is currently being held in the Parke County Jail on a $10,000 bond with 10% allowed.

Assisting Officers: Sergeant Joe Rutledge and Master Trooper Ty Lightle.of the Putnamville State Police Post.

Arrested and Charges: Patricia K.Hanks

Theft, Class 6 Felony

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...