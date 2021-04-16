Indiana State Police Bloomington A.C.E.S apprehend wanted murder suspect

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

On Thursday afternoon, April 15th, Indiana State Police Sergeant Greg Day of the Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) was notified that Lance P. Dawson Jr., 19 years old of South Bend, Indiana was possibly hiding out in Bloomington. Dawson, who was wanted on an active homicide-murder warrant that was issued on April 7th from St. Joseph County, had been tracked to the emergency room at IU Health Bloomington by utilizing various investigative techniques.



Through those techniques, Sgt. Day, along with A.C.E.S. team members Troopers Richard Klun, Caleb Garvin, Allen Deel, Matt Hatchett, and Chance Humphrey began planning a safe attempt at the apprehension of Dawson. While conducting surveillance, Trp. Garvin observed Dawson and two other males exit the hospital and get into a 2004 BMW sport utility vehicle. As the BMW exited the emergency room parking garage, Sgt. Day pulled directly behind the vehicle, while other troopers and South Bend Police officers surrounded it. A high risk stop was conducted in the parking lot of the hospital before the BMW could get onto a busy city street where a pursuit would have been extremely dangerous to the public. Dawson, who was in the backseat and armed with a handgun, complied with officer commands and was taken into custody without incident. Officers from South Bend took custody of Dawson and transported him to St. Joseph County.



Sgt. Day commended the team effort and praised the involved officers for great police work that led to a safe and peaceful conclusion. Sgt. Day would also like to thank the Bloomington Police Department narcotics detective division for their assistance as well.



Any questions regarding the actual homicide should be directed to the South Bend Police Department.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

