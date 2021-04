No, it’s not an April Fool’s Day joke! On this sunny, yet crisp morning with temperatures just above freezing, construction crews have closed 12th Street SE this morning just south of East Vincennes Street.

Map of the construction area on 12th Street SE

Drivers should avoid the area, as they jackhammer up portions of the heavily-travelled street today.

Road closure on 12th St SE just south of E. Vincennes – The Lintonian – April 1st, 2021

