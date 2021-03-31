Early morning crash in Dubois County claims life of Washington man

From the Indian State Police:

Early this morning, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dubois County Sheriffs Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 161 near Holland. An Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist also responded to the scene.

ISP Trooper Andrew Watson’s preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Volvo Semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on State Road 161 when the vehicle left the traveled portion of the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle came to final rest on the east side of the road after striking several trees.

The driver, James Daniel Burchell Jr., age 45, of Washington, Indiana, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was declared deceased by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the following agencies: Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Holland Volunteer Fire Department, and Dubois County EMS.

